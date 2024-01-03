Sign up
A tree with a view
Between the birch trees in my front yard is a perfect view of a neighbor’s pine.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
3rd January 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
