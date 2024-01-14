Previous
Dog sledding adventure by mltrotter
Dog sledding adventure

14/365 Here’s my son and my granddaughter coming in from their run. We spend the entire afternoon experiencing a whole new thing.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
bkb in the city
Great capture. That is something I have always wanted to try
January 15th, 2024  
Beth ace
What a great adventure, great capture. Fav
January 15th, 2024  
