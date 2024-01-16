Previous
I’ve been challenged! by mltrotter
Photo 417

I’ve been challenged!

16/366 It’s frigid here in Wisconsin. I’m staying inside and puzzling!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow great shapes to the pieces!
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise