Photo 417
I’ve been challenged!
16/366 It’s frigid here in Wisconsin. I’m staying inside and puzzling!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Michele
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
114% complete
KoalaGardens🐨
wow great shapes to the pieces!
January 17th, 2024
