18/366 Yarn shop visit by mltrotter
Photo 419

18/366 Yarn shop visit

This is my favorite yarn to knit things for my grandchildren! Did I mention I have six, with one on the way. This will keep me busy!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
