Photo 420
My long shadow
19/366 This is what I saw my walk this afternoon.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool shadow lady
January 20th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fun shot!
January 20th, 2024
