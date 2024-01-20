Previous
Doing math with Grandpa by mltrotter
Photo 421

Doing math with Grandpa

29/366 Laura always turns away from you to use her fingers when she’s doing math! A lot of concentration is going on.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
115% complete

Dawn ace
A nice image and yes the concentration is so apparent
January 21st, 2024  
