Previous
Coming down soon by mltrotter
Photo 424

Coming down soon

23/366 The weather is warmer this week, so my Christmas wreath will probably come down. It’s so pretty though.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise