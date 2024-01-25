Previous
Morning doves by mltrotter
Photo 426

Morning doves

25/366 They are sitting on a snow-filled birdbath waiting in line for the bird feeder!
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice capture
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise