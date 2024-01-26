Previous
Our camping quilt by mltrotter
Photo 427

Our camping quilt

26/366 I’m back sewing our quilt for our camper. Planning to finish it for this coming season.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise