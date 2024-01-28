Sign up
Photo 429
Benedict Joseph’s baptism
28/366 My grandson’s baptism. The women in this photo are my daughters. It was a very special day.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
