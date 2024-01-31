Sign up
Previous
Photo 432
Birds facing the sun
31/366 We haven’t seen the sun in several days. Even the birds are happy about it. I love the blue sky and the white tree branches and, of course, the black birds!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
495
photos
14
followers
15
following
118% complete
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
31st January 2024 2:26pm
