Previous
Mixed up holidays by mltrotter
Photo 435

Mixed up holidays

34/366 On my walk to church today along with these Christmas lights, I saw a huge skeleton and a shamrock! It’s February 3rd.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise