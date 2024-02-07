Previous
Dry, curly oak leaves by mltrotter
Photo 439

Dry, curly oak leaves

38/366 Some oaks lose their leaves in the fall, while some hold on to them through the winter months. Here’s how they look in the middle of a mild Wisconsin winter.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They look to be firmly holding on.
February 7th, 2024  
Beth ace
Beautiful Michele, love the details and the bokeh
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise