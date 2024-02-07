Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
Dry, curly oak leaves
38/366 Some oaks lose their leaves in the fall, while some hold on to them through the winter months. Here’s how they look in the middle of a mild Wisconsin winter.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
7th February 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
They look to be firmly holding on.
February 7th, 2024
Beth
ace
Beautiful Michele, love the details and the bokeh
February 7th, 2024
