Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 450
My husband feeding the chickadees
49/366 We discovered a park several years ago where the black-cap chickadees will eat sunflower seeds out of your hand. Since then we’ve tried it in different places. This was taken at our cottage in Upper Michigan in February.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
513
photos
15
followers
15
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
17th February 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So amazing
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close