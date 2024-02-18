Previous
My husband feeding the chickadees by mltrotter
My husband feeding the chickadees

49/366 We discovered a park several years ago where the black-cap chickadees will eat sunflower seeds out of your hand. Since then we’ve tried it in different places. This was taken at our cottage in Upper Michigan in February.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Christine Sztukowski ace
So amazing
February 18th, 2024  
