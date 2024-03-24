Previous
A “mud kitchen” by mltrotter
A “mud kitchen”

83/366 This was built by my husband for our grandkids. I can’t wait to see what creative play this brings! 🥰
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Christine Sztukowski ace
I can see lots of fun times here
March 25th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
my kids has a couple of old wood combustion stoves they played on for so many countless hours
March 25th, 2024  
