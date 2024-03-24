Sign up
Photo 485
A “mud kitchen”
83/366 This was built by my husband for our grandkids. I can’t wait to see what creative play this brings! 🥰
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
1
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
548
photos
15
followers
15
following
132% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st March 2024 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I can see lots of fun times here
March 25th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
my kids has a couple of old wood combustion stoves they played on for so many countless hours
March 25th, 2024
