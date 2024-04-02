Previous
At on a rainy walk by mltrotter
Photo 494

At on a rainy walk

92/366 I recently read that there are health benefits to walking in the rain. My voting place is a mile and a half from my home. It was only a “light rain”. I was very wet when I finally got home after walking 3+ miles😊
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
John Falconer ace
Well done on the exercise and voting. Here in Australia voting is compulsory so we have to vote and “neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night …” is an acceptable excuse with the Australian Electoral Commission.
April 3rd, 2024  
