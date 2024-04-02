Sign up
Previous
Photo 494
At on a rainy walk
92/366 I recently read that there are health benefits to walking in the rain. My voting place is a mile and a half from my home. It was only a “light rain”. I was very wet when I finally got home after walking 3+ miles😊
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
1
1
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
557
photos
15
followers
15
following
135% complete
View this month »
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd April 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Well done on the exercise and voting. Here in Australia voting is compulsory so we have to vote and “neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night …” is an acceptable excuse with the Australian Electoral Commission.
April 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
