White Trillium by mltrotter
White Trillium

116/366 I’ve been watching for these to appear in the woods. Finally saw one today.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
