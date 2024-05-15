Previous
Hello Mr Donkey by mltrotter
Photo 537

Hello Mr Donkey

134/366 We were feeding the donkeys by the fence. When we were driving away, this guy came right up to our window for more food.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Photo Details

