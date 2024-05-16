Previous
Golden Canyon by mltrotter
Golden Canyon

135/366 We are hiking in Death Valley Nat’l Park. It was 96 degrees at 8 am. We hiked 4 miles. Thankfully we found some shade on this hike.
Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Dorothy ace
You’re certainly hardier than I am or ever was! I’m sure you saw some wonderful sights. It is a very interesting place to experience.
May 17th, 2024  
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Wow!!
May 17th, 2024  
