Discuss
Photo 538
Golden Canyon
135/366 We are hiking in Death Valley Nat’l Park. It was 96 degrees at 8 am. We hiked 4 miles. Thankfully we found some shade on this hike.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
601
photos
15
followers
15
following
147% complete
538
Dorothy
ace
You’re certainly hardier than I am or ever was! I’m sure you saw some wonderful sights. It is a very interesting place to experience.
May 17th, 2024
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Wow!!
May 17th, 2024
