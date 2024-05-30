Previous
Bike shadow by mltrotter
Bike shadow

151/366 I was on a bike ride early this morning. Check out my long shadow!
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Michele

bkb in the city
Great picture
May 31st, 2024  
