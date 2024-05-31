Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
New kitchen
152/366 Earlier this month I posted photos of our kitchen at the cottage and the demo. Well, the remodel is done and I love it!
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
615
photos
15
followers
15
following
151% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st May 2024 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
