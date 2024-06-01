Previous
A pretty sunset by mltrotter
Photo 553

A pretty sunset

153/366 This was taken from the deck of our cottage. I like how it naturally divides the view in thirds.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise