Common loon by mltrotter
Photo 554

Common loon

154/366 We hear them often on our lake. But I was happen to see this one and capture this photo.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Barb ace
I love loons! This is great!
June 3rd, 2024  
