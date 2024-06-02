Sign up
Previous
Photo 554
Common loon
154/366 We hear them often on our lake. But I was happen to see this one and capture this photo.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
1
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
617
photos
15
followers
15
following
151% complete
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
1st June 2024 9:29am
Barb
ace
I love loons! This is great!
June 3rd, 2024
