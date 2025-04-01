Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
A photo of a photographer
I took my grandkids to a nature preserve for a picnic and a hike. Of course, they brought their cameras. Here’s a cute photo of Noah photographing me through a tunnel.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Michele
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Photo Details
