Mother’s Day gift by mltrotter
Photo 634

Mother’s Day gift

The black heart says Gigi’s Garden with my 7 grandchildren’s names on it with their birth flower. Yes, I have a few duplicates including a pair of twins🥰
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Michele

Christine Sztukowski ace
What a special gift
May 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
May 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
May 22nd, 2025  
