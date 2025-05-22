Sign up
Previous
Photo 634
Mother’s Day gift
The black heart says Gigi’s Garden with my 7 grandchildren’s names on it with their birth flower. Yes, I have a few duplicates including a pair of twins🥰
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
3
0
Michele
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
What a special gift
May 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
May 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
May 22nd, 2025
