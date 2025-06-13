Previous
A wet hike by mltrotter
Photo 635

A wet hike

Out hiking on a wet morning. This branch was hanging over the trail. The red spot is my husband hiking a little ahead of me.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact