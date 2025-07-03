Previous
Elderberry flowers by mltrotter
Elderberry flowers

I recently realized I don’t have to wait until the berries come to harvest. Yesterday, I harvested two large pans of the flowers! They are drying as we speak. I will then use them in tea and infuse honey with them.
Michele

@mltrotter
