Photo 639
IMG_5436
As we age, it has been said that we should try new things. So I’m painting. These are my watercolor greeting cards I painted recently. It’s way out of my comfort zone, but I’m enjoying it a lot!
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
Michele
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely and will be enjoyed by the recipients I am sure.
December 17th, 2025
