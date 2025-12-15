Previous
As we age, it has been said that we should try new things. So I’m painting. These are my watercolor greeting cards I painted recently. It’s way out of my comfort zone, but I’m enjoying it a lot!
15th December 2025

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely and will be enjoyed by the recipients I am sure.
December 17th, 2025  
