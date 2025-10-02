Previous
Concord grapes by mlwd
Photo 1212

Concord grapes

Very proud of my garden this year!
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Marj

@mlwd
I live in western New York and enjoy spending time with my family, sewing, gardening and riding a bicycle. I started Project 365 to...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact