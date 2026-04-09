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Previous
Photo 1213
Spring is coming!
A small stream with extra water from the rain moving along into Lake Erie. Dallas is 5!!
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Marj
@mlwd
I live in western New York and enjoy spending time with my family, sewing, gardening and riding a bicycle. I started Project 365 to...
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Goldfinch
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iPhone X
Taken
9th April 2026 9:15am
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