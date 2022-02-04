Previous
Look at that expression! by mmazlin
36 / 365

Look at that expression!

Alvin is starting to take being my model very seriously. I put down the stuffed animal and this is the look he gave me. He says it all in his eyes. LOL!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Michele

ace
@mmazlin
Hello! I’m Michele from Michigan. I started doing a picture a day last year with a group who put out daily “assignments” and lasted all...
Kathy A ace
Love the look on his face!
February 5th, 2022  
