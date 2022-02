Best Hairdresser Ever!

My hairdresser ran 30 min late and due to COVID restrictions I had to wait in my car. The smells from the restaurants near her salon were intoxicating. I asked how she was able to reflect them because they made me hungry. While my hair was processing she went next door and bought me sushi and a glass of wine. Just wow! In an instant, she made my not so great day forgettable! Yes, I gave her a generous tip.