Previous
Next
Late Christmas by mmazlin
46 / 365

Late Christmas

My good friend and I haven’t been able to see each since before Christmas. We finally got together, had dinner and exchanged Christmas gifts. With Hallmark’s help I made my own paper bows this year.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Michele

ace
@mmazlin
Hello! I’m Michele from Michigan. I started doing a picture a day last year with a group who put out daily “assignments” and lasted all...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise