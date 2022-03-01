Previous
Felix

We have had so many shepherds at the shelter lately. ?? Felix is a good looking guy. I posted this on Facebook with the words, "Can you believe I'm still looking for someone to love." He was adopted within 2 days. The power of pictures.
Frances Tackaberry
Too cute! I don't doubt that this photo captured many people's hearts
March 2nd, 2022  
