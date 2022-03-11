Previous
Robots by mmazlin
Robots

We walked around ASU today and they have food delivery robots. These 2 stopped and said “hi” to each other but I missed that shot.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Michele

ace
@mmazlin
Hello! I’m Michele from Michigan. I started doing a picture a day last year with a group who put out daily “assignments” and lasted all...
GaryW
This technology is astounding! Did they "wave" when they said, "Hi!"?
March 12th, 2022  
