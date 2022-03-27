Previous
Oreo
Oreo

I love all the shelter dogs, but every once in a while one pulls my heartstrings more. This is Oreo and he is one of them. It's very lucky for me I can't have dogs where I live, because I would have quite a few. :D
Michele

Michele from Michigan
