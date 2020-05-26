Previous
Graveyard tree by mmc3190
6 / 365

Graveyard tree

Tree at a funeral home. I actually like the simple composition of it and the sky.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Merwin

@mmc3190
I’m currently learning more about photography and figured a 365 project would be a great way to start that and document my progress as I...
1% complete

