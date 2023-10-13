Previous
IMG_20231013_124616 by mmhm
6 / 365

IMG_20231013_124616

Budapest Csillaghegy
Fa törzse egy vasoszlop van. Évek óta így van. Oszlopon lévő lyukon hajtott ki. Tavasszal vissza szokták metszeni de mindig ki hajt.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Mné Margit

@mmhm
