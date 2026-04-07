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created on the steps of the Bavarian State Chancellery at the Hofgarten
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Michael Teuber
@modermichi
Hello, my name is Michael Teuber and I'm a 69-year-old amateur photographer from Munich, Bavaria. I enjoy photographing people, gravestones, and all sorts of quirky...
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Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
7th April 2026 9:30am
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#streetphotography
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