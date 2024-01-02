Previous
Excitement

I have a calendar of photo challenges/prompts for the year and today’s word is “excitement.”

Hard to find excitement on a cold January Tuesday, but the sun is out for the first time in weeks and I have brand new yarn, so this’ll do.
