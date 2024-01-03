Previous
Lobster remnants by mollyrazor
Lobster remnants

Todays photo prompt was “macro” so
I headed down to the pier hoping the gulls had smashed some interesting shells, and I was not disappointed.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Molly

@mollyrazor
