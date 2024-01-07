Previous
Stuffies by mollyrazor
7 / 365

Stuffies

Today’s photo prompt was “cuddly toy” so I present a small selection of my stuffed animals.

I tested positive for Covid and I feel like baked shit so I may get a few days behind, but at least I got today done
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Molly

@mollyrazor
Photo Details

