Chaos by mollyrazor
Chaos

Today’s prompt was “chaos”. I’m down with covid and isolating in the guest room, so the best I could come up with was the table next to my sick bed and the absolute disaster mess behind it.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Molly

@mollyrazor
