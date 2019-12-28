Sign up
363 / 365
Food
Our daughter took us to a vegetarian restaurant in The Hague, this dish tasted great but I thought it looked wonderful too !
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
706
photos
95
followers
87
following
99% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
20th December 2019 1:16pm
Tags
the
,
dish
,
veggie
,
hague
Wylie
ace
like a green cloud in toffee!
December 28th, 2019
