Photo 366
View on Delft
This is the point where Johannes Vermeer painted his famous “View on Delft”.
Last year, I broke both ankles on the 31st of December , today I’m able to (almost 😉) walk any walk I want 👍
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
714
photos
95
followers
87
following
100% complete
