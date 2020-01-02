Sign up
Photo 368
Running from the sea towards the Kurhaus
A 5*hotel at the Beach near The Hague in a little village called Scheveningen.
Built in 1884. Shot yesterday, today it seems the Netherlands is shrouded in fog again...
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
717
photos
96
followers
87
following
100% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
1st January 2020 1:45pm
Tags
kurhaus
Casablanca
ace
Same here in England today! Lovely shot
January 2nd, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Ooh, we've been to this beautiful town. Lovely shot regardless of the weather.
January 2nd, 2020
