Previous
Next
The Prince of Orange again by momamo
Photo 371

The Prince of Orange again

In the enclosed garden of his last residence, the “ Prinsenhof” ( Prince’s Court) in Delft.
At an advanced age, I guess from the statue...
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise