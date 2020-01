Foodshot

We went out to dinner last night with our daughter & partner and we were discussing food shots. Normally, I prefer to take them with my iPhone and am pleased with the result. Not this night, the light was beautiful and intimate but didn’t work for me & the iPhone. She let me try her phone after telling me it has a “ food filter” on it. I really liked the shots I took ☺️ This was the entree, by the way 😉