Kruithuis ( storage of gunpowder)

Detail of the “Kruithuis” in Delft, built in 1660, (then) FAR outside the city wall. The former one, that was situated at a city wall, exploded in 1654, and caused damage to virtually every building in Delft in 1654. All the stained glass in the churches went to pieces. Beneath the heraldic symbol , you can spot the barrels of gunpowder.