Photo 376
The infamous blue enveloppe ...
Four weeks ago we registrared as Dutch citizens again and the tax department has found us real quick
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
3
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
725
photos
98
followers
78
following
103% complete
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
9th January 2020 12:02pm
taxes
Peter H
ace
There's no hiding from the tax man!
January 10th, 2020
Arnica
:) they surely find you
January 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
They are always the first to find you 😉
January 10th, 2020
